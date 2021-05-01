Police seek person of interest in stolen motor vehicle case

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The Matilda's Corner Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in relation to a motor vehicle that was stolen in October 2020.

The police believe that Jason Douglas, whose last known address is Westchester Drive, Portmore in St Catherine can assist them with their investigations.

Douglas is being asked to report to the Matilda's Corner Police at 978-6003876, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.