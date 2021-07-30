Police seek public's assistance in identifying fatal shooting victim

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Denham Town Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Sunday, July 11.

The man is believed to be in his twenties, is of dark complexion, medium build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long. The body was clad in a grey t-shirt, and a pair of blue distressed jeans shorts.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm, the unidentified male was taken to hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have asked that anyone who may be able to identify the deceased to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.