Police seek public assistance in identifying elder, toddler

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half Way Tree police are seeking the public's assistance in locating family members of an elderly woman and a toddler who were found wandering on Maxfield Avenue on Thursday.

The elderly woman is of stout build, brown complexion with natural hair and about 162 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall. The toddler is of brown complexion, slim build and about 91 centimetres (three feet) tall.

The police said their names and address have not been ascertained.

Anyone who can identify the individuals or know their family member is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.