Police seek relatives of auto painter found dead in Vineyard Town

Police seek relatives of auto painter found dead in Vineyard TownTuesday, April 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lawmen at the Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of 56-year-old Dane Anthony Phillips, an auto painter who was found dead in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 on Tuesday, March 23.
Reports are that residents stumbled upon the body and summoned the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the body was taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.
Phillips' family members or anyone with information that can assist in locating his family members are being asked to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
