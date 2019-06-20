Police seek relatives of girl found wandering at Rae Town Fishing Village

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Elletson Road police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of a child who was found wandering at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston 16 yesterday.

The police said the girl only gave her name as 'Candia'. She is of dark complexion, slim build, is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches tall) and is believed to be between the ages of 10 years old and 13 years old.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that a resident saw the young girl wandering along the beach about 4:50 pm and notified the police.

She was dressed in a pink blouse, black-and-white leopard print skirt and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting the child with her relatives is being asked to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-928-1261, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.