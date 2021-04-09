Police seek relatives of murder victim

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Denham Town Police are appealing to relatives of now deceased— 38-year-old Ricardo McLean of a Rock Hall address in Red Hills, St Andrew to contact them immediately.

Reports are that on Tuesday, February 16, an explosion was heard about 5:50 pm on North Street, Kingston and officers went to investigate. Upon their arrival, McLean was seen lying on the roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may be able to assist them in their investigations. Citizens are being asked to contact the detectives at 876-948-6443, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.