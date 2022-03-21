Police seek three men in relation to murder of female janitor

Police seek three men in relation to murder of female janitorMonday, March 21, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The police are seeking three men in connection with the death of 45-year-old Angela Forbes, otherwise called 'Gela', a janitor of Southborough, St Catherine.
Forbes was shot and killed in Miranda Path, Southborough, last week.
Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 11:45 am, Forbes had finished cleaning the Southborough Park and was in the area to hand over tools to a man when she went to visit her a relative.
She was reportedly attacked by three armed men who opened gunfire at her.
After police personnel were summoned, Forbes was seen lying on her back in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to her body.
She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The police are pursuing leads in the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy