Police seek three men in relation to murder of female janitor

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The police are seeking three men in connection with the death of 45-year-old Angela Forbes, otherwise called 'Gela', a janitor of Southborough, St Catherine.

Forbes was shot and killed in Miranda Path, Southborough, last week.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 11:45 am, Forbes had finished cleaning the Southborough Park and was in the area to hand over tools to a man when she went to visit her a relative.

She was reportedly attacked by three armed men who opened gunfire at her.

After police personnel were summoned, Forbes was seen lying on her back in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to her body.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police are pursuing leads in the case.