Police seeking assistance in locating child who went missing in 2017

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are renewing their appeal for assistance in locating a child who went missing in March 2017 at age three.

The police said the child, Orlandi Miller, of Pee Wee Lane, West End in Westmoreland, is of dark complexion, slim build and was about three feet tall at the time.

Lawmen said the decomposing body of Orlandi's mother—Shantel Dyer—was found in a makeshift grave inside a house on June 7, 2017. The child has not been seen since.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the investigators is asked to contact the Negril Police at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.