Police seeking family of woman 'abandoned' at hospital

Police seeking family of woman 'abandoned' at hospitalThursday, January 27, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police in Clarendon are seeking the public's help to locate the family of a woman who was abandoned at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston.
The police said that 21-year-old Shaunalee Green of Palmers Cross in Clarendon was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago and is to be discharged; however, staff at the hospital and the police have been unable to locate her family.
The relatives of Green or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208 or the nearest police station.
