Police seeks assistance in reuniting 14-y-o boy with family

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting a 14-year-old boy, who gave his name as 'David', with his family.

According to the police, 'David' was found wandering in the Harbour View community of Kingston East on Saturday about 4:00 pm.

He is unable to give an address for his residence.

Anyone who may be able to assist in reuniting 'David' with his family is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.