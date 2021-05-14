Police seize firearm, ammo in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation in Friendship Pen district, St Thomas today, Friday, May 14, the police have reported.

According to the police, coordinated efforts between lawmen in the parish, the Specialized Operations Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and members of the Jamaica Defence Force, resulted in the seizure of the weapon and ammunition, which were found in a house. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said.