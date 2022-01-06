Police seize firearm, ammunition in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year old Anil Stephens, bar operator of Lewis Store in St Mary, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Wednesday, January 5.

Reports are that about 4:00 am, the police were patrolling the area when they saw Stephens, who ran and threw an object onto the roadway. He was apprehended and the object was retrieved and found to be a Carandai 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds.

He was arrested and charged.