Police seize firearm, arrest man in Seaview Gardens

Police seize firearm, arrest man in Seaview GardensTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police seized a Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol and ten rounds of ammunition during an operation in Seaview Gardens, Kingston on Monday.
Arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 29-year-old Garfield Shea, otherwise called 'G', a construction worker of Aerial Sea Pathway in the community.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:50 pm, lawmen were in the area when Shea was seen sitting on a stool. He was reportedly accosted, searched and the illegal firearm was found in his possession.
