Police seize firearm and ammunition in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — An investigation is currently underway following the discovery of a Glock 38 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing six .45 cartridges was seized during a targeted raid in Lillyfield, St Ann on Thursday.

Reports from the Bamboo Police are that the firearm and ammunition were found wrapped in transparent plastic among trees between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 am.

No arrest has been made.