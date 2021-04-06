Police seize firearm in Brown's Town

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds was seized at Liberty Valley, Brown's Town, in St Ann, on Saturday, April 3 and a man arrested and charged in the incident.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 23-year-old Nathan Whitter, of Orange Hill District, Brown's Town in the parish.

According to the St Ann's Bay Police, a search warrant was executed on Whitter's residence at 3:00 pm, when the weapon was found. Whitter, who was at home at the time with a female companion, tried to escape but was apprehended by the police.