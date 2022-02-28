Police seize firearm in Central Village; three men in custody

Police seize firearm in Central Village; three men in custodyMonday, February 28, 2022
|
The discovery was made during a targeted operation in the Central Village area on Tuesday.
According to reports, three men were approached by lawmen in the area. They were searched and a bag containing the firearm and ammunition was found in the possession of one of the men.
All three men were taken into custody where they will be questioned.
This is the second firearm seized in the Central Village area over the past five days. The latest seizure follows on the February 22 discovery of an M1 Garand rifle and a magazine.
Reports are that police conducted targeted operations in the Windsor Heights area when the search of a premises yielded the find. It is unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with that find.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy