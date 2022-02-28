Police seize firearm in Central Village; three men in custody

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica —The St Catherine South Police are reporting the seizure of a Glock pistol, two magazines, and thirty 9mm rounds.

The discovery was made during a targeted operation in the Central Village area on Tuesday.

According to reports, three men were approached by lawmen in the area. They were searched and a bag containing the firearm and ammunition was found in the possession of one of the men.

All three men were taken into custody where they will be questioned.

This is the second firearm seized in the Central Village area over the past five days. The latest seizure follows on the February 22 discovery of an M1 Garand rifle and a magazine.

Reports are that police conducted targeted operations in the Windsor Heights area when the search of a premises yielded the find. It is unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with that find.