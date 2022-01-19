Police seize firearm in Clarendon, man in custody

Police seize firearm in Clarendon, man in custodyWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— A man was arrested in relation to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on White Road, Hayes, in Clarendon on Tuesday, January 18.
Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 8:30 pm, a police team was conducting a targeted raid when they observed a man fleeing. He was accosted and searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition taken from his waistband. He was subsequently arrested.
Investigations continue.
