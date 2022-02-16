Police seize firearm in St Ann; four people in custody

ST ANN, Jamaica— Four people, including a woman, were arrested following the seizure of a Smith & Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol during an operation in Liberty district, Brown's Town in St Ann on Tuesday.

Reports from the Brown's Town police are that about 5:45 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched. During the search, the illegal firearm, which contained 11 rounds of ammunition, was found hidden in a sofa.

The four occupants of the premises were subsequently taken into custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.