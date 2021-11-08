Police seize firearms, motor vehicles in Kingston 8 operation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Lawmen seized two firearms and several motor vehicles during an operation on Retreat Lane, Kingston 8 on Monday.

Reports are that a premises was searched about 8:00 am and the following items seized:

· Two Sig Sauer 9mm pistols

· Two magazines

· Thirty-one 9mm catridges

· One Toyota Premio motor car

· One Toyota Mark X Zio motor car

· One Honda CRV motorcar

No one was arrested in connection with the seizures, the police said.

As investigations continue, the police are appealing to the occupant/s of the premises or anyone knowing their whereabouts to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.