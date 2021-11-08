Police seize firearms, motor vehicles in Kingston 8 operation

Police seize firearms, motor vehicles in Kingston 8 operationMonday, November 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Lawmen seized two firearms and several motor vehicles during an operation on Retreat Lane, Kingston 8 on Monday.
Reports are that a premises was searched about 8:00 am and the following items seized:
· Two Sig Sauer 9mm pistols
· Two magazines
· Thirty-one 9mm catridges
· One Toyota Premio motor car
· One Toyota Mark X Zio motor car
· One Honda CRV motorcar
No one was arrested in connection with the seizures, the police said.
As investigations continue, the police are appealing to the occupant/s of the premises or anyone knowing their whereabouts to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy