Police seize ganja valued at $8 million in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Approximately 3,000 pounds of ganja with an estimated street value of $8 million were seized by police during an operation at San Shy Fishing Beach in Bryan's Bay, Portland yesterday.

According to the police, between the hours of 8:05 pm and 11:45 pm, lawmen searched an abandoned boat. The police said 67 knitted bags and two parcels containing compressed ganja were found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure but investigations continue, the police said.