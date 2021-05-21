Police seize gun used in suspected suicide in Brook Valley

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-nine-year-old labourer Patrick Scott is suspected to have committed suicide at his home on Lessing Avenue in Brook Valley, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Scott was at home with a relative about 6:40 am yesterday, when he allegedly used a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol to shoot himself in the head.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the body was seen in a room with a gunshot wound.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The firearm was subsequently seized.

Investigation continues.