Police seize rifle, ammo in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Police say they have seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an operation on Dapper Lane at Montego Hills in the parish on Tuesday, April 13.

Reports are that a team of officers was on an operation in the area about 3:17 pm, when a premises was searched and a Springfield rifle and a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges was found.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.