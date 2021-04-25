Police seize second firearm following deadly shootout at St Elizabeth/ Westmoreland border

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Police here are reporting that a targeted operation was conducted in the community of Kilmarnock yesterday, resulting in a seizure of a second firearm following an alleged shootout on Thursday in the area where three alleged gunmen were killed, and a gun seized.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the almost two-hour operation on Saturday resulted in a 9mm pistol with five 9mm cartridges being seized during the search of a premises.

The serial number and make of the firearm were not visible and no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

This follows a deadly shootout in the community which borders St Elizabeth and Westmoreland late Thursday night.

According to reports, a motorist was held up at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Acting on information, the police intercepted the stolen car with four men aboard in Kilmarnock.

The Constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit told OBSERVER ONLINE that about 11:05 pm the police were engaged in a shootout with the gunmen.

When the shooting subsided, three men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The fourth man who it is alleged tried to flee the scene, was found at a nearby premises.

A browning pistol was seized, and the matter reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The police have issued an appeal for assistance in identifying the deceased men. Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased men, is being urged to contact the Black River Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at 876-965-2026.

