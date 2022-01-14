Police seize several firearms in Jarrett Lane area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A major police operation has netted nine firearms in the Jarrett Lane area off Mountain View Avenue in Kingston this evening.

The Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed that a major operation is presently underway in Jarrett Lane and adjoining areas off Mountain View Avenue.

“The police have recovered nine firearms, the operation is still ongoing with a concentration on Jarrett Lane and all reports are preliminary in nature so far,” a representative of CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

Members of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigations Branch conducted the raid.