Police seize several firearms in Jarrett Lane area

Police seize several firearms in Jarrett Lane areaFriday, January 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A major police operation has netted nine firearms in the Jarrett Lane area off Mountain View Avenue in Kingston this evening.
The Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed that a major operation is presently underway in Jarrett Lane and adjoining areas off Mountain View Avenue.
“The police have recovered nine firearms, the operation is still ongoing with a concentration on Jarrett Lane and all reports are preliminary in nature so far,” a representative of CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.
Members of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigations Branch conducted the raid.
