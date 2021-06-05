Police seize two firearms

Police seize two firearmsSaturday, June 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reporting the seizure of two firearms in separate incidents across the island.
The Kingston Eastern Police seized a mini assault rifle in Pleasant Heights, Rockfort in Kingston, yesterday. A magazine and sixty-eight 5.56 rounds were also seized, however, no arrests were made in connection with the seizure.
Meanwhile, police officers seized a Taurus 9mm pistol and eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Lime Tree Lane, Glendevon, St James on Thursday, June 3.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2:45 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicions.
On seeing the police the men ran; a search of the area was conducted and the illegal firearm was seen in an opened lot.
No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.
