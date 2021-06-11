Police seize two firearms, ammo in Trelawny

Police seize two firearms, ammo in TrelawnyFriday, June 11, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— An AK47 rifle was among two weapons seized along with several rounds of ammunition in operations at Race Course district in Trelawny today.
Lawmen said that between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am, officers acting on information searched an abandoned building and the AK47 rifle, 17 rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest were found.
Minutes later, the police said, another premises was searched and a .45 pistol was found. Additionally, 36 lead sheets with identity information of people living overseas were found.
The police said no arrest was made in relation to the seizures.
