Police seize two firearms, ammo in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— An AK47 rifle was among two weapons seized along with several rounds of ammunition in operations at Race Course district in Trelawny today.

Lawmen said that between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am, officers acting on information searched an abandoned building and the AK47 rifle, 17 rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest were found.

Minutes later, the police said, another premises was searched and a .45 pistol was found. Additionally, 36 lead sheets with identity information of people living overseas were found.

The police said no arrest was made in relation to the seizures.