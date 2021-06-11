Police seize two firearms, ammunition in St Andrew

Police seize two firearms, ammunition in St AndrewFriday, June 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Ruger .380 pistol, along with six rounds of ammunition, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with four 9mm cartridges were seized during targeted raids on Tarrant Drive and Robert Close in St Andrew on Thursday, June 10, the police have reported.
According to the Half Way Tree Police, between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, police searched approximately eight premises in the communities and the firearms found in two of them.
No one was arrested, however investigations are ongoing, the police said.
