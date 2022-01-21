Police seize two firearms during operation in St Catherine South

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The intensification of operational activities by the St Catherine South Police led to the seizure of two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition on Friday, January 21.

The operations began shortly after 1:00 am at Newland, Portmore in the parish. A .380 pistol loaded with six .380 cartridges and a Magnum revolver loaded with three cartridges were seized. A man was arrested in connection with the seizures.

The activities also resulted in the arrest of a man who is a person of interest in a recent murder in the St Catherine South Division. He is also believed to be one of the major perpetrators in recent robberies across the division.

The man in custody is expected to face an identification parade.

"As investigations continue into several crimes reported across the division, the officer in charge of the division, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, is encouraging people who were robbed in recent weeks, to contact the police. He is especially urging those who were robbed in instances where the act was perpetrated by people travelling on motorcycles, to contact the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop or the police 119 number," the police said.