Police seize two firearms in Kingston East

Police seize two firearms in Kingston EastSunday, January 30, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston East Police reaped success during an operation which resulted in the seizure of two firearms and several assorted rounds of ammunition on Wild Street in the parish on Sunday.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 1:30 pm, lawmen carried out an operation in the area and a premises was searched.
During the search an AR15 rifle fitted with a magazine containing 30 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition and a white sock with an additional thirteen 5.6mm rounds were seized.
The search continued and a Mac-10 sub-machine gun fitted with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was also seized.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
