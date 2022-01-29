Police seize two rifles, 300 rounds of ammunition in St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The security forces on Friday recovered two rifles and more than 300 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Birch Hill, St James.

According to the police a man was seen exiting a BMW motor car with a box during a foot patrol by the lawmen.

The man reportedly dropped the box and ran on the approach of the officers.

The box was searched and an AK-47 rifle, an American Tactical rifle and more than 300 rounds of ammunition were found.

The police said that they remain committed to getting the guns and apprehending persons involved in criminal activities.

Earlier this week the police discovered another stash of illegal weapons during an operation at Stadium East in St Andrew.

READ: Two more guns seized in Stadium East police operation

Among the stash was a high-powered AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, an Uzi sub-machine gun and 53 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The guns were seized during the operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey who heads the police force's Crime Portfolio.

Describing the operation as a part of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) anti-gang strategy, DCP Bailey said, “We are going to push back. This is one effort and we continue with several others…we are going to pull back Jamaica from the hands of these criminal elements.”