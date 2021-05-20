Police sergeant fined $300,000 for breaching INDECOM Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police sergeant was on Monday fined $300,000 or three months imprisonment for breaching Section 33 of The Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010.

Sergeant Gilbert Smith was sentenced in the Clarendon Parish Court, following the March 29 ruling where he was found guilty of the offence.

According to INDECOM, three requests were made of Smith to furnish a statement to the commission concerning an investigation into an assault on September 16, 2016.

The policeman “failed to provide a statement, and was therefore in breach for failing to comply with a lawful requirement of the Commission, without lawful justification or excuse,” the commission added.

It said Presiding Judge Dale Staple outlined that “deterrence, punishment, protection of society, probity, transparency and cooperation of the membership of the police force is vital to the process [of oversight]. The conduct of members of the force can stand up to scrutiny”.

The judge found that Smith's repeated failure, as someone in a supervisory position, to provide the statement requested by INDECOM sent a “bad message to squaddies below his rank”.

Staple added that there was the need to send a strong message that INDECOM's notices are to be complied with; it is not an option; the non-compliance will not be tolerated.

The sergeant's counsel gave verbal notice of his intention to appeal the ruling.