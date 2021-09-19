Police sergeant killed in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A police sergeant was reportedly shot and injured Sunday morning in Gregory Park, St Catherine, and later died at the hospital.

The deceased is identified as Sergeant Averel McCollin, of the St Andrew South Division.

Reports are that about 1:35am McCollin, who is of the Hunts Bay Police Station, was shot and injured at a Cottage Drive address, before succumbing to his injuries at the Spanish Town Hospital.