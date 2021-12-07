Police still on the hunt for 'Combo Boss'

The police have been trying to track down the location of Shanice 'Combo Boss' Wilson without success in the wake of an illegal party at a nightclub on the infamous 'Back Road' in Portmore, St Catherine on Sunday.

St Catherine South police insiders told OBSERVER ONLINE that Wilson as well as the owner of the nightclub may be prosecuted and charged with specific breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

On Sunday, Wilson was preparing for her party when the police came and took her to the Greater Portmore Police Station where they cautioned her against hosting the event as it would be in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act. Wilson allegedly ignored the caution and went ahead with her party despite the warnings.

"The police have gone to her house in Waterford several times but we haven't seen her," a source told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Wilson doesn't seem to be hiding though. She made a video thanking her fans for their support.

"Yeah, people, it is your girl Combo Boss and mi want to tell you thanks for all of the support. Mi thank yu mi swear, thank you very much, the party was a good good good good look, mi nah lie, mi feel good inna miself and ah oonu mek this possible so mi haffi show oonu mi respect," the self-proclaimed Combo Boss said.

Wilson's party caught fire in the public imagination after a video surfaced of her inviting patrons to the event, advertising oral sex acts and full intercourse as part of an outrageous combo deal for $5,000.

-Claude Mills