Police superintendent's image among several being used by cyber criminals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have stated that they are aware that unscrupulous people have been using the photographs and names of several people on social media platforms to conduct illegal activities.

Among the people perpetrators have used is Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, whose name and photographs have been used to create fake pages on several platforms, including dating sites, the police stated.

Reports are that victims, believing that they are communicating with Superintendent Nicholson, have been lured to various places across the Corporate Area, St Catherine and St Mary, where they are tricked, robbed and in some instances, sexually assaulted.

Superintendent Nicholson has stated that the accounts in these criminal incidents do not belong to him, and is cooperating with investigators as they probe the cases.

The Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) stated that investigations into the issue of identity theft have commenced and are in collaboration with other detectives across various divisions.

“So far, investigators have identified eleven people across three parishes, who fell victim to these illegal activities,” the police stated.

Even as the probe intensifies, the police are appealing to citizens to be extremely vigilant when communicating with people online, especially those who they are meeting for the first time in the digital space.