Police targeting contract killings, says Commissioner Anderson

Police targeting contract killings, says Commissioner AndersonFriday, January 14, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says the police will be targeting people who have been contracted to carry out killings and those who hire them.
In a release, Anderson disclosed that there has been a rise in contract killings in recent years, and that the police will be going after those involved.
“The other feature we are seeing is that there are people who have been paid to do killings; we are on it. We have some ideas about who may be involved – some of them,” he said. “We have very specific targeted, investigative, and operational techniques that will be used against this particular set of people. We are on their trail. We will, over the next few months, see more and more of these people come to book.”
Commissioner Anderson was speaking to journalists on Thursday following a tour of police stations in St Elizabeth. He was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.
Commissioner Anderson said that the police force is committed to using every tool at its disposal to go after criminals.
“We are going to use the tools available to us [and] we will respond to this increase [in crime] that we're seeing,” he said, adding that the police high command has begun discussions to create several key “operational and investigative responses”.
Anderson said that the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force remain committed to stemming crime and violence, noting that “our police will not resile from what they have sworn to do”.
