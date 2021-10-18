Police thank St Thomas residents in locating abducted girls; suspect still at large

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— The police are expressing gratitude to the residents of Bath and surrounding communities in St Thomas for their assistance in locating both missing girls, nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett.

Prussia, who was abducted from her home last Thursday, was found in Arcadia, St Thomas, shortly before Barrett went missing.

According to the police, Barrett was found on Monday, October 18, in a wooded area of Spring Bank, in the parish about 8:00 am.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police said scores of residents supported the security forces, the Fire Brigade, and other state agencies in the effort to find the missing girls.

"We had about 450 or so community members come out. We also had JCF personnel from St Thomas, the Canine Unit, persons from Kingston, who joined as well as Specialized Operations and the students from the college. We also had a helicopter in the space, as the JDF was also on the ground. We also had persons from CPFSA on the ground. It really was a collective effort, "Commissioner of Police, Major General Anthony Anderson said.

Meanwhile, the police are advising residents of the parish that the main suspect in both abductions, Davian Bryan, is still at large.

The police are advising parents to be extremely cautious at this time and to be extremely protective of their children, as the law enforcement continues their search for the suspect.