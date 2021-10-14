Police tight-lipped on Santa Cruz courthouse break-in

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Proceedings at the Santa Cruz courthouse in St Elizabeth were today postponed after sections of the facility were burglarised.

The courthouse is located directly behind the Santa Cruz Police Station.

Lawyers, court staff, and the judiciary were affected by the break-in, which resulted in police cordoning off a section of the building for several hours.

Sources say sanitation items and undisclosed documents were stolen during the break-in, which is believed to have happened Wednesday night.

Further reports suggest that the judges' chambers had been ransacked.

Head of the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Narda Simms, confirmed the break-in, but was tight –lipped regarding the details.

“I am unable to speak at this time. I can't say any specifics other than I know that it was broken into,” she said.

Originally built as the petty-sessions court, the $11-million building was formally opened by then Justice Minister, AJ Nicholson, in 2007.

Kasey Williams

