Police to assess video involving Floyd Green before commencing investigation - SSP Lindsay

Following public outrage over a 'celebratory video' involving Minister of Agriculture Floyd Green, law enforcers are set to begin an assessment of the footage to determine an appropriate course of action.

In an interview with Observer Online a short while ago, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay said confirmation of the location and date of the event needs to be determined before any official investigation begins.

"I need to see the video for myself and have discussions about it as to what will happen. When these videos do come across our desk, we usually send out advisories that people should continue to be guided by the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA)," she said advising that if law enforcers had turned up at the event in real-time, more could be done in terms of prosecution.

She added: "If we got the video in real-time and had gone to the location, the police would have been in a position to take action, but it's after the fact."

According to Lindsay, appropriate action will be taken after the conclusion of the assessment.

"I don't want it to come across like because of who is in the video we're not taking action. We treat all videos the same, and we get hundreds of videos every day. In terms of a video and any breaches that may have occurred, it is not treated based on the who. From a law enforcement stand-point, it doesn't matter who creates the breach - whether it was an ordinary citizen, a pastor, or police - appropriate action will be taken."



Social media has been in a frenzy since the video of Minister Green and several others, including Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Bellamy, and Green's assistant, Gabrielle Hylton, surfaced late Tuesday. The social gathering allegedly took place on a no-movement day at a popular hotel in St Andrew.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources say Prime Minister Andrew Holness was livid when the video went viral and following early morning discussions it was decided that Green would resign.