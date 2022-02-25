Police urge caution among motorists amid surging road fatalities

KINGSTON, Jamaica - In light of the increase in road fatalities over the past two weeks, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is issuing a warning to road users to be more cautious when on the roads.

Since the start of the year, the country has recorded 70 deaths from 63 road traffic collisions. Citing data on the number of traffic crashes since the start of the year, the JCF's traffic boss, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, appealed for people to be mindful of the road rules, road signs and markings, and to obey the speed limit.

The practice of some drivers to drive at excessive speeds, to overtake at corners, to drive fast on wet roads, and to drive motorcycles at high speeds without helmets are the main reasons why we are having these fatal collisions,” Mckenzie explained.

“The JCF has been conducting high-visibility patrols and enforcing the road traffic laws in a bid to stem the undisciplined behaviour being exhibited by some road users. However, we continue to have a high rate of collisions occurring,” McKenzie continued, adding that road users must pay keen attention to signs and marks, as they are of paramount importance.

“Where signs and marks are not present, extreme caution is to be exercised in keeping close to the left of the road. Persons must also avoid distractions such as the use of the cellular phone, and drive at a safe speed”, Mckenzie urged.

At the same time he offered some tips for road users:

-Keep in your lane and do not change lanes suddenly

-When turning at an intersection, always give the correct signal

-Do not speed around corners and do not speed on wet or unfamiliar roads

-Cut your speed when pedestrians are nearby

Mckenzie went on to say pedestrians, when using the road, should walk facing oncoming traffic, wear light-coloured clothing at nights, don't assume the right-of-way at pedestrian crossings, walk in a single file where there is no sidewalk or where the sidewalk is narrow and clearly indicate to motorists and cyclists your desire to cross the road.

As for pedal cyclists, Mckenzie advised that when using the roads, observe stop lights and stop signs, do not hold on to moving vehicles, do not travel in the wrong direction on one-way streets and do not tow another person on your bicycle.