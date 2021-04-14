Police warn of fake online stores

Police warn of fake online storesWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are warning the public about fake online stores that are fleecing people of their money.
According to the police, the fraudsters are advertising phones, gadgets and other items for sale on social media platforms, mainly Instagram, and requesting that payment be made via a deposit or transfer to a bank account.
The online stores are subsequently removed from the respective sites once money has been lodged or transferred to the bank accounts, the police said, adding that a number of reports have been made to the Fraud Squad since the start of the year.
Investigations have been launched in regards to these matters.
Anyone with information that may assist with the investigations is being asked to contact the Area 1 Fraud Squad at 876-971-3346.
The police are urging citizens to take extreme caution and exercise vigilance before conducting online business transactions.
