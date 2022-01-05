Police warn public not to attend planned Accompong event

Police warn public not to attend planned Accompong eventWednesday, January 05, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are warning the public not to attend an intended event in Accompong, St Elizabeth, on Thursday, January 6 as it will constitute a breach of the COVID-19 regulations.
In a statement Wednesday, the police said they are aware that the event, traditionally staged each year, marks the start of the Maroon New Year and is usually attended by hundreds of patrons.
However, the police said under the existing Disaster Risk Management Act, (Order No. 12), public gatherings are limited to ten people.
The statement added that the St Elizabeth police have also been informed by partners in the Ministry of Health and Wellness that no approvals have been given for the staging of this event.
The police further called on the organisers to comply with the instructions given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to cancel the planned event.
However, on Friday, December 31, a traffic pile-up on Waltham Park Road in Kingston, due to Romeich Major's 'New Year's Bottle Par' which breached several regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act was not shut down by officers patrolling the community.
Members of the public pointed to the “unfairness” as police officers did not impede Romeich's event but were instead directing traffic in the area.
Read: A stray bullet, order downtown, and Waltham woes mark new year
Meanwhile, the public is being reminded that health officials have cautioned that cases of COVID-19 are currently on the rise, and as a result, it is crucial that individuals adhere to the regulations to protect themselves.
