Police warn public to exercise caution when travelling

Police warn public to exercise caution when travellingThursday, December 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reminding the public to exercise caution when taking public transportation and to stay in contact with relatives and friends, providing information to them that can assist them in locating you quickly if something goes wrong.
In a statement today, stressing the need for extreme caution, the police noted the following:
- It is important to remember the license plate number, colour and make of the vehicle you are boarding;
- Always let someone you trust know when you board a taxi and share your live location with them. Keep your location on on your phone; and
- Be wary of drivers who ask to divert from the planned routes.
The police also advised taxi drivers to note unusual vehicles or people on their routes or activities between passengers and unfamiliar operators.
In addition, taxi drivers should look out for criminals who pose as genuine passengers, the police said.
The police said suspicious activities observed involving vehicles or individuals should be reported and further encouraged the public not to hesitate to dial the 119 emergency number or the nearest police station if they or someone else, might be in danger.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy