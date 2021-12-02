Police warn public to exercise caution when travelling

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reminding the public to exercise caution when taking public transportation and to stay in contact with relatives and friends, providing information to them that can assist them in locating you quickly if something goes wrong.

In a statement today, stressing the need for extreme caution, the police noted the following:

It is important to remember the license plate number, colour and make of the vehicle you are boarding;

Always let someone you trust know when you board a taxi and share your live location with them. Keep your location on on your phone; and

Be wary of drivers who ask to divert from the planned routes.

The police also advised taxi drivers to note unusual vehicles or people on their routes or activities between passengers and unfamiliar operators.

In addition, taxi drivers should look out for criminals who pose as genuine passengers, the police said.

The police said suspicious activities observed involving vehicles or individuals should be reported and further encouraged the public not to hesitate to dial the 119 emergency number or the nearest police station if they or someone else, might be in danger.