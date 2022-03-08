'Policeman' at dance was a fake cop - DCP Bailey

A man who caused a stir on social media after several videos showed him dressed as a policeman and smoking, drinking, and gyrating at a dance reportedly in St Thomas, is not a cop.



“He is a blogger, not a policeman,” crime chief Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, told OBSERVER ONLINE. “That's not even a police shirt he is wearing.”



DCP Bailey said anyone could have got materials and made an outfit and even gotten a helmet and make it look like a police helmet. He said the man had a board gun.



However, many social media users did not know this and shared mixed comments upon seeing the video. One man chastised the 'cop' for what he was doing and asked if he could not have gone home and changed his clothes.



Another said he should be arrested and charged for disgracing the uniform and the police force.



Still, another said that the penalty for what he is doing is only a fine, so he could have fun and pay later. He pointed to an incident in West Kingston last month, in which a real cop was videoed 'daggering' a woman and was later fined.



The videos show the man garnering attention during the dance.



One video shows the fake cop dancing among a group of men and smoking. In another video he is dancing in the middle of the road as patrons lined both sides. While dancing he pulled out his 'firearm' and points it in the air as people cheered.



Another video shows the 'policeman' gyrating behind a woman who is slightly bent over in front of him. He has a drink and his 'firearm' in his hand.