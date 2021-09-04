Policeman charged with murder in double fatal shooting incident in St Catherine

Policeman charged with murder in double fatal shooting incident in St CatherineSaturday, September 04, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A police corporal was granted bail Friday when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court to answer to a murder charge.
Corporal Damion Stewart was charged in relation to the double fatal shooting of Oneil Johnson and Ricardo Stewart on March 5, 2018 at the Real Deal Car Wash in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The charge was laid against the cop following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
The police reported that a team of five JCF officers was on mobile patrol along the Spanish Town Bypass when men alighted from two vehicles and opened gunfire at the police team. The police alleged that, in response, they fired in the direction of the men. After the exchange, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Alleged eyewitnesses have refuted the police accounts of the incident.
Corporal Stewart was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 with one or two sureties and reporting conditions.
The mention date is October 11, 2021.
