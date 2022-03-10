Policeman found dead in suspected suicide

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police personnel are at a scene in Linstead, St Catherine where a policeman is suspected to have committed suicide.

Corporal Osbourne Ximines of the Gayle Police Station in St Mary was found dead at his Threadway, Linstead home on Thursday morning.

Reports are that police were summoned to Ximines' home and found the cop on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the head and a firearm in his hand.

More details later.