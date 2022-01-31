Policewoman on ganja charge says she's being victimised after blowing whistle

A video of a policewoman making allegations against past and present senior members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been released on social media.

The woman, who in the video gave her name as Detective Sergeant Tamika Taylor, says several injustices have been meted out to her by senior members of the police high command.

“Now me making this video today may be viewed by many as a career suicide,” she said as she began in the more than nine-minute-long footage. “But I am making this video out of desperation, out of frustration.”

She said on January 15, 2020, she met with current Police Commissioner Antony Anderson and blew the whistle on several high-ranking members of the JCF. She said instead of the matter being properly investigated, she was further victimised to the point where she is now going to be charged on a ganja matter.

She claimed that the ruling on her being charged was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions from January last year, but said an inspector told the court that the ruling was made last Thursday.

She related that her woes started in 2011 when she applied for a promotion. She said she attended a party at a former police commissioner's residence, where she had an altercation with a high-ranking member of the police high command. Since then, her promotion has stalled, she said.

She said she did a polygraph test as part of the process of being promoted. She said she was told by the person conducting the test that she passed but later was told in a meeting with the then commissioner and his four deputy commissioners that she had failed the polygraph.

She said in subsequent videos, she will be outlining in details everything that culminated into what is happening to her.

“I will reveal the monsters in this organisation that I have been trying to....and I will not say I have been trying to fight them, all I am doing is trying to defend that which you have promised me. You told me to do certain things and I did them. And as a result of that you victimised me to the extent that I am about to be charged,” she shared.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communications Unit, the information arm of the JCF, confirmed that the woman in the video is a member of the police force.



“We saw the video. There is a couple of things in it that when we made checks it is not as to how we saw it in the video,” SSP Lindsay told OBSERVER ONLINE. “We know that there was a matter and there was an ongoing investigation into some ganja find some time ago. The investigators did the case, it was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and she ruled last week that she be charged.”



The SSP said the police were putting things together to charge the policewoman. She said once charged criminally and taken before the court, the sergeant will automatically be on suspension, pending the outcome of the case.



SSP Lindsay confirmed that the policewoman breached JCF policy by making the video. “We do have a communications policy in the force in how we communicate internally and externally. IPROB (Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau) will look at these matters and having assessed the video they will give some feedback and guidance as to how it is treated,” she said.