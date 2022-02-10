Policewoman's bail extended; returns to court in April

ST THOMAS, Jamaica- Detective Sergeant Tamica Taylor, who released a video claiming several injustices have been meted out to her by senior members of the Police High Command, is to return to court in April.

Sergeant Taylor appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court in Morant Bay on Thursday, charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.



Her attorney, Valerie Neita Robertson, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the policewoman's bail was extended until April 14.



SergeantTaylor, in a social media post, made allegations against current and former senior members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).



She said on January 15, 2020, she met with current Police Commissioner Antony Anderson and blew the whistle on several high-ranking members of the JCF.



She said instead of the matter being properly investigated, she was further victimised to the point where she was now going to be charged on a ganja matter.