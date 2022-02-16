Pollard back for West Indies, India opt to bowl in first T20

KOLKATA, India (AFP) — India won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies, who were to be led by fit-again Kieron Pollard in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, who swept the one-day series 3-0, handed an international debut to leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the team will have the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind while playing the short-format encounter.

"One eye has to be on Australia, we got to keep ticking the boxes," Rohit said at the toss.

"We've played really well as a team, just those little moments of the game we've got to seize. Good opportunity against West Indies, a quality side and they'll challenge us."

Ishan Kishan, who was the costliest player to be sold in the recent IPL auction after he went for US$2 million to Mumbai Indians, was to open the batting with Rohit.

Pollard returned to the West Indies side after he missed the final two one-day matches due to a knee injury.

Star all-rounder Jason Holder missed out after getting hit in a training session and Roston Chase made the team.

"We have to bat and we have to bat well," said Pollard, whose side failed to cross 200 in the three 50-over matches.

"Our analyst said 194 is the par score, so we have to bat and bat well," he added, laughing.

"Let's see how well we can capitalise in the first six overs and then at the back-end, which has been a strength for us."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)