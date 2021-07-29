Pollard shines before West Indies and Pakistan T20 abandoned

Pollard shines before West Indies and Pakistan T20 abandonedThursday, July 29, 2021
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Persistent rainfall forced the abandonment of the first T20 International of a four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan as a no-result at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
After steady rain delayed the start of play by almost three hours and reduced the match to nine overs-per-side, West Indies totalled 85 for five batting first.
Captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with an unbeaten 22 while seamer Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for the visitors with figures of two for 11 off two overs.
However the rains returned just as the home side's innings was coming to an end and after some deliberation the umpires announced the abandonment of the match.
With the series already reduced from a five-match contest due to a COVID-19-enforced delay during the preceding One-Day International series against Australia at the same venue, this latest setback leaves the series now as a best-of-three duel.
The remaining matches will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana starting on Saturday.
