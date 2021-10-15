Popcaan calls on St Thomas residents to assist in search for missing nine-year-old

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Dancehall deejay, Popcaan, is calling on residents of Bath in his native St Thomas to help in the search for missing nine-year-old girl, Phylisa Prussia.

His plea comes amid a massive multi-agency search that is underway in the parish for Phylisa, who is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Bottom Yard district in Bath on Thursday.

The police have since named Davian Bryan as a person-of-interest in the suspected abduction.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, used his social media platforms in nudging people to assist in the search for the missing child.

"Mi Bath people dem, find dis little girl for me please and thanks!! We can't make this slide. Spread the word and help to find her!!" the entertainer wrote on social media on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the search party now in Bath, St Thomas, comprises "approximately 500 persons" from several agencies, including the police force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, and the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police, Stephanie Lindsay, confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE that Phylisa is suspected to have been abducted.

CCTV footage shared on social media showed a tall dark figure walking alongside a child who is believed to be Phylisa.

Phylisa is of brown complexion, slim build and about four feet six inches tall.

The police said she was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

"If you saw something, say something. Share information with us by calling Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119 or the nearest police station," the JCF stated.